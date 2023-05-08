Body of woman recovered from Lake Michigan

A body was pulled from Lake Michigan Sunday night on Chicago's South Side.

The Chicago police marine unit responded to a call of a person in the water around 10:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of South Oakenwald Avenue.

A woman in her 30-40's was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A death investigation has been launched by Area One detectives.

No further details were immediately available.