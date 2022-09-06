Body pulled from Des Plaines River in Joliet

The body of a person was recovered from the Des Plaines River Tuesday morning in Joliet.

An Ozinga Concrete employee spotted the body around 7:15 a.m. along the west bank of the river near the 500 block of Railroad Street, according to Joliet police

Members of the Joliet Fire Department recovered the body of a male from the river. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Will County Coroner's Office.

The identification of the male and his manner of death have not yet been released.

Another body was pulled from the Des Plaines River last Thursday. He was identified as 50-year-old Artie Odom who went missing after riding on a towing vessel near the Dresden Lock and Dam.