Body pulled from Hobart lake

A body was recovered from a lake Wednesday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

Hobart police responded around 2 p.m. to a report of a possible body floating in Robinson Lake..

Upon arrival, officers and the Hobart Fire Department Dive Team recovered the body of a white male from the water.

Police said there were no apparent signs of foul play and there is no risk to the public.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is conducting a death investigation.

The Lake County Coroner will determine the cause and manner of death and release his identity once his family has been notified.