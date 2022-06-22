Body of man pulled from Lake Michigan near 31st Street Beach

The body of a man was recovered from Lake Michigan Tuesday night near 31st Street Beach on Chicago's South Side.

The Chicago Fire Department marine unit was sent to the beach around 9:30 p.m. for a call of a person in distress near the 700 block of East 31st Street, police said.

A 30-year-old man was pulled from the water and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.