A body was pulled from the North Branch of the Chicago River Monday near Albany Park.

The body was found floating in the water about 1:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Argyle Street, Chicago police said.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their age was not immediately known.

Police did not immediately release further details.

Area detectives are investigating.

