A body was pulled out of the North Branch River Saturday night in North Park.

A female was jogging near the river about 8:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Foster Avenue when she noticed a body in the water and called the police, Chicago police said.

The Chicago police marine unit pulled out a male body from the river and he was pronounced dead, police said.

He hasn’t been identified.

Area Five detectives are investigating.