Body recovered in Wisconsin pond 'believed to be' pursuit suspect out of Lake County: officials

A body was recovered from a pond in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., and authorities believe it could be a suspect who led Lake County deputies on a pursuit.

Pleasant Prairie police were called at 4:36 a.m. Saturday to a crash involving the stolen vehicle at the intersection of Delaney Road and Russell Road.

The stolen vehicle led Lake County sheriff's deputies on a chase before coming into Pleasant Prairie, Wis.

Deputies stopped pursuing the vehicle when it reached STH 173 and Delaney Road, according to officials.

A deputy spotted the vehicle in front of him and saw the driver crash after failing to navigate a curve in the road.

After the crash, the driver got out and ran, prompting a search by multiple law enforcement agencies, K9 officers and drones. However, he eventually got away.

Several hours later, Pleasant Prairie police received a report at 9:21 a.m. of a body floating in a pond, east of the crash scene.

First responders recovered the body but have not identified the individual yet. Police believe the body is the driver of the stolen vehicle, but that has not been confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing.