Bodycam video shows Joliet police, fire officials rescue woman from Des Plaines River

New video shows the moment first responders in southwest suburban Joliet jumped into action to rescue a woman from the Des Plaines River on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a report of a person in the water around 7:05 p.m. near the drawbridge in the 300 block of McDonough Street, according to a statement from Joliet police.

The video shows Joliet police and fire officials working together to pull the woman out of the water on the west bank of the Des Plaines River, north of McDonough Street.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Police said the 33-year-old woman may have jumped from the bridge.

She was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center for evaluation, police said.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

Advertisement

CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.