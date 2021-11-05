Bodycam video shows Muncie police save woman trapped in sinking car

Dramatic bodycam video captured police in Muncie, Indiana rescuing a woman from a car that was sinking into a river.

Though the video doesn't show the actual rescue, police were able to break her car window with a baton and get her out.

The driver is a freshman at nearby Ball State University and said she doesn't really know what happened.

She said she briefly closed her eyes and when she opened them she was in White River.

