A boil order has been issued in Bridgeview as a result of water system repairs being completed on Thursday.

Officials say the order is precautionary and will remain in place until bacteria tests are complete. The process can take 24 to 48 hours.

Bridgeview residents are asked to boil water for at least five minutes before using it for cooking, drinking, washing dishes, or brushing teeth.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"If our certified laboratory requires additional tests, Village personnel will notify you of the boil advisory extension. We understand this is an inconvenience, but ensuring clean, safe drinking water for utility users is essential," the village said in a statement.

Anyone with questions can contact Bridgeview customer service at 708-594-2525, or email info@villageofbridgeview.com.