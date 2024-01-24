Boil order issued for parts of Oswego after large fire, water main break

A boil order has been issued for parts of Oswego after a water main break and a large fire erupted in the suburb Wednesday afternoon.

According to Oswego village officials, a water main break as well as a large fire were reported in the old downtown area, which caused many residents to experience low water pressure.

Due to pressure issues, a boil order is in effect for the next 24 hours for the area of Main Street south to Route 71, Wilson Place on the north and Forest Avenue on the east.

The Oswego Public Works team is going door to door to alert residents and businesses about the ongoing issues.