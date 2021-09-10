Boil order issued in Plainfield after E. coli found in water supply

An urgent alert in suburban Plainfield: E. coli was found in the water supply. The entire town is now under a boil order.

All Plainfield water towers and the ground storage tank will be inspected this weekend. Hydrants will be flushed as well.

But as for now, residents are told not to drink the water before boiling it first.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Village officials say E. coli was found in the town’s water supply on Wednesday. The alert said the bacteria can make you sick and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems,

This affects some 43,000 residents, including 25,000 students at 31 schools.

District 202 leaders say because of the situation, in-person classes may have to be canceled on Monday. They have told families to prepare for that possibility.

Advertisement

Residents are told to boil the water for 3 to 5 minutes before usage or rely on bottled water — that includes for drinking purposes, making ice, brushing your teeth and food prep as well.