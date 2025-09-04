Boil order issued for parts of Zion amid emergency water main repairs: officials

The Brief Zion officials issued a boil order Thursday for residents at 4570 and 4580 IL Route 173. The order stems from emergency water main repairs; residents must boil water for at least five minutes before drinking or cooking. The boil order will remain in place until further notice, and the cause of the repairs is unclear.



A boil order was issued on Thursday for parts of Zion, Ill., according to city officials.

What we know:

Around noon, Zion officials notified residents of 4570 and 4580 IL Route 173 that they were under the boil order until further notice.

Due to emergency repairs being made on the water main, residents of the area are advised to boil water for at least five minutes if it is being used for cooking or drinking.

Further details on what led to the boil order haven't been released.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.