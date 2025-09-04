Boil order issued for parts of Zion amid emergency water main repairs: officials
ZION, Ill. - A boil order was issued on Thursday for parts of Zion, Ill., according to city officials.
What we know:
Around noon, Zion officials notified residents of 4570 and 4580 IL Route 173 that they were under the boil order until further notice.
Due to emergency repairs being made on the water main, residents of the area are advised to boil water for at least five minutes if it is being used for cooking or drinking.
Further details on what led to the boil order haven't been released.
We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by a Facebook post on the City of Zion's social media page.