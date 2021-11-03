Boil order lifted in Dixmoor after weeks of water issues

The boil water order in suburban Dixmoor has been lifted as of Wednesday.

The village disconnected the temporary water feed from Blue Island on Monday, and then tested the water quality for two days, authorities said.

The water passed the tests, meaning the boil order can be lifted.

According to officials, the village can reconnect the temporary feed from Blue Island if circumstances require it.

The water pressure coming from Harvey is "adequate," officials said, however, it is still not at pre-Oct. 16 levels.

Dixmoor says it continues to consult with engineers, Cook County officials and state and federal officials to develop a long-term solution so that residents have access to safe and reliable water service.