New McDonald's spinoff restaurant CosMc's set to debut in Chicago suburb

Bolingbrook is soon to welcome a distinctive addition to its dining scene, as the construction of a groundbreaking McDonald's concept, CosMc's, takes shape in the southwest suburb.

Unlike the traditional golden arches associated with McDonald's, CosMc's boasts its own unique identity while retaining the familiar DNA of the renowned fast-food chain. SkyFOX captured aerial views of the concept location, providing a sneak peek into what promises to be a novel dining experience.

The CosMc's restaurant is located near the intersection of Boughton and Weber Roads.

While an official opening date remains unclear, the menu has already sparked interest online. Specialties like a refreshing pear slushy and a spicy queso sandwich hint at a diverse and innovative culinary offering.