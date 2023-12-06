CosMc's menu: McDonald's spinoff restaurant unveils food, drink options in Chicago suburb

We are learning more about the McDonald's spinoff restaurant, CosMc's, set to open in suburban Chicago this month.

On Wednesday, McDonald's released part of the new restaurant's menu, which includes "otherworldly beverage creations" such as the Churro Frappé, S'mores Cold Brew, and Sour Cherry Energy Burst.

It almost seems like CosMc's is dipping into the Starbucks market with these types of drinks.

"CosMc’s menu is rooted in beverage exploration, with bold and unexpected flavor combinations, vibrant colors and functional boosts," McDonald's posted on its website. "Make it yours with customizations at every turn: popping boba, flavor syrups, energy or Vitamin C shots, and so much more."

Some of CosMcs beverage options | Provided

As for its food offerings, CosMc's is whipping up a Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich and a Spicy Queso Sandwich. It will also have pretzel bites and hash brown bites that come with dipping sauces.

When it comes to dessert, the restaurant will offer McPops, which look like a mini sugar donut stuffed with either apple cinnamon, hazelnut, or cookie butter.

Customers can also delve into a caramel fudge brownie, cookies (sea salt chocolate chip or blueberry lemon), a caramel fudge brownie sundae, and a twist cone! Yes, both chocolate and vanilla ice cream included.

Some of CosMcs food options | Provided

In addition, CosMc's will have some McDonald's classics on its menu – like Egg McMuffin sandwiches and the M&M's and Oreo McFlurry.

The new restaurant will be located near the intersection of Boughton and Weber roads in Bolingbrook. It will open later this month and will be the first CosMc's location in the US to operate. McDonald's says more locations will open in 2024.

CosMc is an alien creature that last appeared in McDonald's advertising more than 30 years ago. Now, he's finally making his return.

