Bolingbrook police presence near WeatherTech for reports of a shooting

Bolingbrook police responded to a call of service near WeatherTech Saturday morning.

Police say the call came in for a report of shots fired, and officers responded to the scene at about 6:25 a.m.

It is currently unknown the amount of victims, if any, or the status of any injuries.

Police said they are still piecing together information.

No suspect is currently in custody.

FOX 32 has a crew on the way and will update with more information when it becomes available.