Will County woman allegedly kicked and spat on officers before urinating in police van

A Bolingbrook woman was arrested this week after she allegedly spat on and kicked officers before urinating in a police transport van.

At around 1:51 p.m. on Thursday, Bolingbrook police responded to a report of a woman throwing items at a car and the window of a business in the 300 block of North Schmidt Road.

Upon arrival, officers encountered 26-year-old Daja Blount, who allegedly became confrontational. According to police, Blount is homeless and has a history with the property, having been previously caught trespassing in June while urinating in the parking lot.

Additionally, Blount had an outstanding no-bond warrant from Will County related to a 2023 aggravated battery case involving a peace officer.

Officers informed Blount of her arrest due to the warrant, but she allegedly resisted their attempts to handcuff her. Police said she pulled away and attempted to headbutt and bite one of the officers.

During the altercation, she also kicked another officer in the face and spat food onto an officer while being transported back to the station.

While en route to the Will County Adult Detention Facility, Blount allegedly urinated in the back of the transport van.

She was booked on her warrant, and the charges stemming from Wednesday's incident are pending review by the State’s Attorney.