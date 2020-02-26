Bomb threat prompts extra police presence at Minooka Community High School in Channahon

A bomb threat at Minooka Community High School has prompted Channahon police to staff extra officers at the far southwest suburban school on Wednesday.

A threat directed at the school’s south campus, at 26655 W. Eames St., was sent Tuesday night to the school’s anonymous tip center, Channahon police said in a statement.

Police learned of the threat about 4:45 a.m. Wednesday and immediately made a “safety sweep” of the school building and property, police said. No threat was found.

Extra offices will remain in the school on Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution to ensure students and staff are protected,” police said.

The school district asked Minooka police department to search the school’s Central Campus and added extra police to both campuses, school district spokesman Brent Edwards said in an email sent to parents.

School officials hinted that the timing of the threat was suspicious.

“This threat comes on the heels of another anonymous post requesting that the district cancel school due to the snow,” Edwards said in the email.

“All such reports are taken very seriously. When the school or district is notified of such a concern, it is investigated to determine if there is a viable threat or if it is an exaggeration or rumor. This determination is not made in isolation, but with the support and counsel of various district professionals and, if necessary, local law enforcement,” he wrote.