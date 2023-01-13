All-clear issued after bomb threat reported on University of Illinois campus

An all-clear was issued after a bomb threat was reported at Davenport Hall Friday morning at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus.

The University of Illinois Police Department was made aware of a 911 call that claimed explosive devices were placed at Davenport Hall, officials said. Police shut down the building and issued a campus safety alert warning people to avoid the area.

The East Central Illinois Bomb Squad and K-9s cleared the building at 8:32 a.m. and no explosive devices were found, according to campus police.

Davenport Hall is located at 607 S. Mathews Ave., on the main quad of the campus in Urbana.

The university's spring 2023 semester does not begin until Jan. 17.