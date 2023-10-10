Bomb unit responds near Wrigley Field after person comes in contact with skin irritant

A man was hospitalized after coming in contact with a skin irritant near Wrigley Field Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:49 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to the 1100 block of West Waveland for a Level 1 Hazmat situation.

A man was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition after coming in contact with a skin irritant, police said.

The bomb unit responded to the scene as well.

No further information is available.