Expand / Collapse search

Bomb unit responds near Wrigley Field after person comes in contact with skin irritant

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 4:57PM
Wrigleyville
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was hospitalized after coming in contact with a skin irritant near Wrigley Field Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:49 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to the 1100 block of West Waveland for a Level 1 Hazmat situation.

A man was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition after coming in contact with a skin irritant, police said.

The bomb unit responded to the scene as well.

No further information is available. 