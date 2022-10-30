Bond denied for Addison man accused of murdering wife

Bond has been denied for an Addison man accused of killing his wife in their home earlier this week.

Brahim Bakayoko, 44, of the 1100 block of Trinity Drive, appeared at a bond hearing Saturday morning where a judge granted the state’s motion to deny bond.

Bakayoko has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Addison Police Department responded to a call in the 1100 block of Trinity Drive for a report of an individual in full arrest.

Brahim Bakayoko | DuPage County State’s Attorney

Officers found the victim, Reyniko Bakayoko, deceased on the floor of the first-floor bathroom. Officers performed life-saving measures on the victim, but she appeared to already be dead. She was pronounced dead at 3:59 p.m.

While officers were speaking with the defendant at the home, he told them he needed some air and without notice left the house with his daughter in a silver BMW.

After the defendant left the house, Addison police officers contacted him by phone and the defendant said he would return in forty-five minutes. A short time later, the defendant and his daughter returned to the home but left again several minutes later. Officers eventually spoke with defendant.

An autopsy showed the victim died of strangulation. It is alleged that at some point in the early afternoon of Oct. 26 the defendant and the victim were arguing and it turned physical.

The following day at approximately 12:55 p.m. the defendant was arrested at his home. He has been in custody since then.

"It is alleged that a verbal altercation between the defendant and his wife escalated, ultimately turning physical resulting in the defendant strangling wife, Reyniko Bakayoko," Berlin said. "Domestic violence is unfortunately a significant societal issue, and my office remains committed to using every tool available to reduce its impact on our communities. I offer my sincere condolences to Reyniko’s surviving family and friends on their loss."

Bakayoko’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 28, for arraignment.