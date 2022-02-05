Bond set at $1 million for man charged with murdering Naperville apartment maintenance man

article

Bond for a Naperville man accused of murdering a maintenance worker at an apartment complex has been set at $1 million.

DuPage County prosecutors said that on Friday, Xavier Caffey, 30, shot and killed Jeffery Churchill, 41. Churchill was a maintenance worker at the apartment complex on Fairway Drive where he was murdered.

Prosecutors said that Caffey walked into a garage, pointed a handgun at another man, then pointed it at Churchill and shot him twice in the head.

Afterwards, prosecutors said, Caffey engaged in an hours-long standoff with Naperville Police.

Caffey is charged with two counts of first degree murder.

