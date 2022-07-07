Bond set at $1M for man who fled after being charged in 2000 with concealment of homicidal death

article

Bond has been set at $1 million for a former Bensenville man, who fled after being charged in 2000 with concealment of a homicidal death.

Romulo Mendoza, 46, appeared in court Thursday morning.

On Feb. 4, 2000, Mendoza and his two roommates, Carmelino Gomez and Pedro Garcia, were arguing at a residence they shared in Bensenville.

The altercation turned physical and at one point Gomez grabbed Garcia from behind and placed his arm around his neck — causing his death, prosecutors said.

Gomez and Mendoza then allegedly loaded Garcia's body into a car and dumped his body on the side of the road in Elmhurst near Lake Street Frontage Road.

Garcia's body was discovered the next day by a passerby.

After investigating Garcia's death, Gomez was charged with involuntary manslaughter and concealment of a homicidal death, and Mendoza was charged with concealment of a homicidal death.

In September 2000, Gomez entered a plea of guilty to the involuntary manslaughter charge and was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

On May 31, 2000, Mendoza posted pond, but failed to appear in court for his hearing.

At that time, a no-bond arrest warrant was issued, prosecutors said.

Mendoza was arrested last month while he was attempting to re-enter the U.S. at the southern border.

He was transported to DuPage County to face the charges against him.

"Twenty-two years ago, Romulo Mendoza failed to appear in court on charges he concealed a homicidal death in DuPage County," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "The apprehension of this defendant sends the message that law enforcement in DuPage County will never give up on a case, regardless of how much time may have passed. I thank the Elmhurst Police Department for their continued efforts on this case as well as Assistant State’s Attorney Cathy Nusgart, who was originally assigned to this case twenty-two years ago, for her efforts throughout the years in preparing a strong case against Mr. Mendoza."

Mendoza’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 18.