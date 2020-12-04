Bond set at $300,000 for Villa Park man accused of selling multiple guns to undercover police officers

article

A 21-year-old Villa Park man is accused of illegally selling multiple guns on four separate occasions to undercover police officers.

Bruce Berrier is charged with one count of gunrunning, one count of possession of a firearm by a street gang member and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Through the course of an ongoing investigation, Berrier was identified as a suspect in the illegal selling of guns in DuPage County.

It is alleged that from Sept. 28 through Nov. 24, Berrier illegally sold four guns, ammunition and magazines, including one extended magazine, to undercover officers on four separate occasions in Roselle and Hanover Park.

On Thursday, authorities executed a search warrant at Berrier’s home. He was taken into custody at that time.

“With gun violence continuing to plague our streets, we must do all we can to keep dangerous weapons out of the hands of convicted felons, such as Mr. Berrier,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said. “But that is only part of our mission. We must also pro-actively seek out, charge and prosecute those who would illegally sell weapons, as alleged in this case. I commend the outstanding work of the North Central Narcotics Task Force into Mr. Barrier’s alleged illegal gun sales which may have resulted in preventing four additional firearms from finding their way into the wrong hands. I would also like to thank Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Sullivan for her work in securing strong charges against Mr. Berrier.

On Friday, Berrier's bond was set at $300,000.

Berrier’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 21 for arraignment in front of Judge Jeffrey MacKay.

