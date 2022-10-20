Bond set for Chicago man accused of stealing police officer's personal vehicle

A Chicago man charged with stealing an Addison police officer's personal vehicle was ordered held on $500,000 bail Thursday.

Jerome Fears, 20 of Bronzeville, was charged with 10 felony counts related to the alleged incident last month, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

About 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, Addison police officers responded to a call for a motor vehicle theft in progress at 4 Friendship Plaza, prosecutors said.

When officers arrived, they allegedly saw a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee parked near the police department and a vehicle exiting an Addison Police Department shared parking lot heading eastbound on Lake Street, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said both vehicles began to speed and committed multiple moving violations, prompting police to attempt a traffic stop.

Jerome Fears, 20. (DuPage County State's Attorney)

The vehicles continued northbound on Route 83 where officers called off the pursuit after the stolen Jeep reached speeds of approximately 130 mph, according to prosecutors.

During the investigation, authorities learned of an attempted motor vehicle theft of a 2021 Dodge, also belonging to an Addison police officer, from the same shared parking lot the same evening, prosecutors said.

Fears was identified as a suspect in the case and was taken into custody on Tuesday after police executed a search warrant at a home in Batavia.

"The allegations that Mr. Fears not only stole a vehicle parked just fifty feet from the Addison Police Department, but then fled authorities reaching speeds of 130 mph are unconscionable," State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the statement. "The brazen, lawless actions alleged against Mr. Fears demonstrate a complete and utter disregard for the rule of law, public safety and societal norms."

Fears was charged with ten felonies including aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle, burglary to a stolen motor vehicle, theft, attempted theft, criminal damage to property, and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Judge Brian Telander set bail at $500,000. In order to post bond, Telander said Fears must prove that any funds he uses were not obtained illegally. He is due in court again for arraignment on Nov. 16.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Addison Police Department at 630-693-7941.