Bond set for Naperville man accused of gunrunning

article

A 38-year-old Naperville man accused of illegally selling multiple guns, two of which were stolen, was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday.

He appeared in court that same day for a bond hearing, where a judge set bond at $100,000.

Mohammed Haq was charged with one count of gunrunning, which is a class 1 felony.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Through the course of an ongoing investigation, Haq was identified as a suspect in the illegal selling of several guns in Aurora. Allegedly, Haq illegally sold nine guns to an individual on three occasions from Sept. 13, 2019 through Oct. 11, 2019.

“The illegal sale of guns continues to fuel violence in our streets,” State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. “If not for the outstanding work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Aurora Police Department and the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Haq’s alleged illegal gun sales may have resulted in nine additional firearms finding their way into the wrong hands. I applaud the efforts of the ATF, the Aurora Police Department and the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office for their cooperative efforts that resulted in the charges against Mr. Haq. I would also like to thank Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Sullivan for her work in securing charges against Mr. Haq.”

Advertisement

Haq’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 15, 2020 for arraignment.

