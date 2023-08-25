Bond set for suburban men accused of spray-painting racist language, swastikas on Walmart and other businesses

Bond has been set for two Lake Villa men accused of spray-painting racist language and swastikas on several businesses Tuesday in Round Lake Beach.

David M. Dolan, 18, and Anthony P. Shields, 19, have been charged with four counts of a hate crime, one count of a hate crime to a school and criminal defacement of property.

Dolan was also charged with criminal trespass to property.

Around 3:30 a.m., Round Lake Beach police were called to Walmart, 2680 N. Route 83, for a complaint that the Lawn and Garden section had been defaced by spray paint.

Several other businesses in the same block were also spray-painted with hate speech and swastikas, police said. Officers saw Dolan and Anthony Shields riding bikes near Rollins and Hainesville roads.

David M. Dolan (left) and Anthony P. Shields (right)

When they stopped the two men, officers found them in possession of spray paint that matched the color of the graffiti on the businesses, police said. During the investigation, the suspects admitted to police that they were responsible for the spray-painted hate speech. They were arrested and charged accordingly.

Dolan and Shields appeared in bond court Thursday, where a judge set Dolan's bond at $500,000 and Shields' at $350,000.

Both remain in custody at the Lake County Jail.

Dolan’s next court date hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31 and Shields' next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.