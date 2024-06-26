Bones found in Bronzeville backyard during landscaping project sparks investigation

An investigation is underway after bones were found in a Bronzeville backyard during a landscaping project.

The man that uncovered them said they appeared to be human.

Children were playing in a neighboring park when landscaping crews made the gruesome discovery.

"So it seemed as though someone had taken great time to really place those bones on the ground. So, which made us feel like it might have been somewhat sinister," said outdoor living specialist Dean Barnett.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, workers from the company Barnett Outdoors LLC were at the home, located in the 4300 block of South Calumet Avenue.

The bones were found stashed inside one of the cinder blocks in the backyard near a staircase.

"In this instance, you had to wonder why were the bones cut into small pieces and/or broke and stuck inside of blocks and then put up under a patio? They used to be a concrete patio where we're standing now," said Barnett.

Barnett, the owner of the landscaping company, said Chicago police arrived and also an investigator. The homeowners didn't want to talk.

"They were just generally kind of creeped out," said Barnett.

Records show the home was built in 1891. Barnett said the bones appeared to have been cut.

"One bone was cut along its side to expose the interior of the bone, where a bone marrow typically exist. So, as we talked more, he thought it necessary to contact some of the police leadership. A sergeant arrived and he stated that it was probably best that they contact a medical examiner. The medical examiner came out," said Barnett.

Our cameras captured a bone that was uncovered after investigators left the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said it's unknown yet if the bones belong to a human or animal. They will be examined on Thursday.