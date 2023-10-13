Boone County Clerk indicted on multiple charges, accused of misusing county funds

The Boone County Clerk in northwest Illinois is accused of stealing money from the county and using the funds on personal expenses.

Julie Bliss, 53, of Belvidere, was indicted Thursday on 26 counts, according to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

The charges are:

One count of Class 1 felony theft of governmental property, punishable by up to 15 years in prison

Three counts of Class 2 felony theft of governmental property, each punishable by up to seven years in prison

One count of Class 1 felony theft of governmental property by deception, punishable by up to 15 years in prison

Three counts of Class 2 felony theft of governmental property by deception, each punishable by up to seven years in prison

Five counts of Class 3 felony wire fraud, each punishable by up to five years in prison.

Bliss is also charged with 13 counts of Class 3 felony official misconduct, which are each punishable by up to five years in prison. The misconduct charges are related to the alleged acts of theft and wire fraud.

According to the indictment, Bliss stole money from the county and used a Boone County credit card to pay for personal expenses while serving as county clerk and recorder. Some of the personal expenses were buying groceries and tires for her personal car, and paying off personal debt.

"Elected officials have an obligation to use government funds and property responsibly," Raoul said in a statement. "Taxpayers must be able to trust that those who serve on their behalf will use their authority for the public good and not to enrich themselves."

Illinois State Police led the investigation.