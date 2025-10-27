Border Patrol chief to face judge over use of tear gas in Chicago protests

The Brief Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino is set to appear in Chicago federal court Tuesday over tear gas use during protests. Tear gas was deployed again over the weekend in Old Irving Park despite a judge’s restriction. Residents are calling for accountability after a neighborhood confrontation disrupted a Halloween parade.



Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino is due in federal court Tuesday to answer questions about the use of tear gas in Chicago, following another weekend incident that left a Northwest Side neighborhood in chaos.

What we know:

A federal judge has barred immigration officers from using tear gas unless agents face an immediate threat. Despite that order, residents in the Old Irving Park neighborhood say Border Patrol agents deployed tear gas Saturday morning as families were gathering for a Halloween parade.

Witnesses said agents tackled a man on Kildare Avenue, drawing a crowd of neighbors who protested what they saw.

"I was pretty upset to be honest with you," said Brian Kolp, a resident. "I am an attorney. I used to work with and in law enforcement, and watching this happen in my front yard was just not something that I ever thought was gonna come to my front door. But you know, here we are."

The man agents were targeting was reportedly an undocumented immigrant who has lived in the U.S. since childhood. A 70-year-old neighbor was also detained during the confrontation.

What's next:

Kolp said he collected tear gas canisters left behind by federal immigration agents and is turning them over to a law firm preparing a lawsuit against the government.

This all comes as President Donald Trump's administration has increased federal immigration enforcement in the Chicago area, supposedly targeting undocumented immigrants with criminal records.

Bovin's court hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.