Border patrols finds nearly $1M in fake cash from China

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized $900,000 in counterfeit U.S. currency that was discovered in a commercial rail shipment originating from China.

The rail container was referred for a customs exam inspection on December 14, 2019, in International Falls, Minn. During the search, CBP agents discovered 45 cartons of possible counterfeit currency.

The fake money was all $1 bills with a face value of $900,000.

The fake cash was seized and the U.S. Secret Service was contacted to confirm that the currency was counterfeit. No arrested were announced in connection with the case.

The CBP says stopping the flow of counterfeit merchandise, including counterfeit currency, is a priority trade issue for the agency.

