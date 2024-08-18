Boy, 10, injured in hit-and-run crash while riding bike in West Englewood

A 10-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run crash in West Englewood Saturday night.

According to Chicago police, the boy was riding his bike and crossing the street between two block parties in the 1600 block of West 65th Street around 7:40 p.m. when he was struck by a black sedan.

The boy fell from his bike and suffered a cut to the lip and minor scrapes.

The child was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition. The driver of the black sedan fled the scene without stopping, police said.