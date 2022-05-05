Expand / Collapse search

Boy, 10, shoots himself in foot while handling gun on Chicago's South Side: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 9:12PM
Englewood
A 10-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the foot Thursday on Chicago’s South Side.

Around 5:30 p.m., police say the child was inside a home in the 6800 block of South Morgan Street in the Englewood neighborhood when a gun he was holding discharged.

The boy was struck in the foot and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed.