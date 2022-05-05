Boy, 10, shoots himself in foot while handling gun on Chicago's South Side: police

A 10-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the foot Thursday on Chicago’s South Side.

Around 5:30 p.m., police say the child was inside a home in the 6800 block of South Morgan Street in the Englewood neighborhood when a gun he was holding discharged.

The boy was struck in the foot and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed.