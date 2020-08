A boy was struck by a car while riding his bike Thursday in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

The crash happened about 5:55 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Cullom Avenue, Chicago police said.

The 10-year-old was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Police said the driver stopped and called for medical assistance before giving a statement to officers.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating.