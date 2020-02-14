Boy, 11, accidentally shot by 7-year-old sister in Lawndale, police say

An 11-year-old boy was wounded Friday in what police said was an accidental shooting in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was accidentally shot in the neck by his 7-year-old sister about 8:20 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Fillmore Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago police. Two police cars were on the scene outside the apartment building where it occurred.

The older boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.