Boy, 11, charged with attempted carjacking on South Side
CHICAGO - An 11-year-old boy was charged with attempted carjacking early Monday on Chicago's South Side.
The boy was arrested around 3:50 a.m. moments after he was one of several suspects trying to take a vehicle at gunpoint from a 48-year-old woman in the 3400 block of South Giles Avenue, police said.
He was taken into custody without incident and charged with one count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL
He is due in juvenile court Tuesday.