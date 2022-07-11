Boy, 11, charged with attempted carjacking on South Side

An 11-year-old boy was charged with attempted carjacking early Monday on Chicago's South Side.

The boy was arrested around 3:50 a.m. moments after he was one of several suspects trying to take a vehicle at gunpoint from a 48-year-old woman in the 3400 block of South Giles Avenue, police said.

He was taken into custody without incident and charged with one count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said.

He is due in juvenile court Tuesday.