Boy, 11, dies after crash in NW Indiana

An 11-year-old boy from Gary died following a vehicle crash in northwest Indiana.

Terry J. Polk II died Friday at Methodist Hospital in Gary, according to a statement from Lake County Coroner Merrilee D. Frey.

Terry suffered blunt force trauma from a crash in the 3400 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Gary, according to the statement. An autopsy ruled his death accidental.

Gary police, who investigated the crash, did not immediately reply to a request for further details.