Boy, 11, killed in hit-and-run on Chicago's West Side

An 11-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood Thursday morning.

The crash occurred in the 3300 block of W. 16th Street.

At about 10:20 a.m., the child was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The offending vehicle fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The incident is still under investigation.

No further information as provided by police.