An 11-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 5:45 p.m., he was inside a vehicle in the 400 block of West 119th Street, when a white Honda pulled up alongside and someone inside fired shots at his vehicle, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in the arm and brought to Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.