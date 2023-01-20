12-year-old boy grazed in hand when gun goes off as relative was taking it out of his pocket at gas station

A boy was accidentally shot by a family member early Friday at a gas station in the Marynook neighborhood on Chicago's South side

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. as the relative was leaning on an ice cream counter inside the gas station in the 1400 block of East 87th Street., police said.

Surveillance video shows the man digging in his pocket and the gun going off, blowing a hole in his pants. The gun drops to the floor and the man quickly scoops it up and puts it back into his pocket.

The 12-year-old was grazed on the left hand and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Police said they recovered the handgun.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

No charges have been announced.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.