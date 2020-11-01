Boy, 12, missing from Portage Park

article

A 12-year-old boy has been reported missing from Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

Zachary Harrigan was last seen riding a scooter Saturday in the 5100 block of West Waveland Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Harrigan, who has autism, is 5 feet, 90 pounds, with blue eyes, blond hair and has a fair complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a red sweater, and a black backpack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.