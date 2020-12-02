Boy, 12, missing from Rogers Park
CHICAGO - A 12-year-old boy has been reported missing from Rogers Park on the North Side.
Yedidia Keltu was last seen Tuesday in the 6800 block of North Wolcott Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.
Keltu is 5-foot-1, 100 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.
He was last seen wearing a blue coat, black pants and black flip-flops, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.