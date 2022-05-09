Expand / Collapse search

Boy, 12, shot in Little Village

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Little Village
A 12-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Little Village Sunday night.

The 12-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 8:43 p.m. in the 3300 block of West 21st Street when two gunmen started shooting, police said.

He was struck in the ankle and taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, officials said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

No description of the shooters has been given.