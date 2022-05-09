Boy, 12, shot in Little Village
CHICAGO - A boy was shot and hospitalized Sunday night in the Little Village neighborhood.
The 12-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 8:43 p.m. in the 3300 block of West 21st Street when two gunmen started shooting, police said.
He was struck in the ankle and taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, officials said.
No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.
No description of the shooters has been given.