Boy, 12, shot inside Bronzeville home

A 12-year-old boy was shot inside a residence Monday night in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The boy was inside the home around 10 p.m. when someone he knew pulled out a gun and shot him before fleeing the residence in the 4500 block of South Drexel Avenue, according to police.

The boy was shot in the chest, abdomen and arm before being transported to Comer Childrens Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

Police said the circumstances of the shooting are currently unknown. No one has been taken into custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.