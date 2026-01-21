Boy, 13, accidentally shoots self on Chicago's West Side: police

The Brief A 13-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the hand Tuesday night in East Garfield Park, police said. He was treated at the scene and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. Chicago police recovered a gun, and detectives are investigating.



A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself Tuesday night in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The teen was outside around 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of North Central Park Boulevard when he accidentally shot himself in the hand, according to Chicago police.

Paramedics with the Chicago Fire Department treated him at the scene and took him to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Police said a gun was recovered from the scene.

Area Four detectives are investigating.