Boy, 13, accidentally shoots self on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself Tuesday night in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood.
What we know:
The teen was outside around 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of North Central Park Boulevard when he accidentally shot himself in the hand, according to Chicago police.
Paramedics with the Chicago Fire Department treated him at the scene and took him to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.
Police said a gun was recovered from the scene.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.