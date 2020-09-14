Boy, 13, arrested in Naperville armed robbery

A 13-year-old boy from Lisle has been arrested for allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint Sunday in Naperville.

The boy allegedly approached a group children about 5:15 p.m. in Fredenhagen Park in the 300 block of Washington Street, pointed a gun and demanded cash, Naperville police said in a statement.

He took and cash and ran away, police said. Officers arrested someone a short distance away who matched the suspect’s description.

No charges have been filed.