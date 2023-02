A 13-year-old boy is facing charges for robbing a man at gunpoint on Chicago's Northwest Side last month.

Police say the suspect was arrested on Thursday for a robbery in Hermosa on Jan. 28.

The boy allegedly held a 26-year-old man at gunpoint in the 1700 block of North Keeler Avenue around 2:09 a.m. and stole his belongings.

No additional information is available at this time.