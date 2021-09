A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot in Portage Park Wednesday night.

The boy was inside an apartment unit in the 5200 block of West Byron at about 8:37 p.m. when another male shot him in the chest.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced, police said.

The offender was placed into custody and a weapon was recovered.

Police believe the incident is domestic in nature.

Area Five detectives continue to investigate.