Boy, 13, missing from West Side

A 13-year-old boy was reported missing from the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Andre Dean was last seen Monday near Ashland Avenue and Madison Street on the Near West Side, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

Andre is 6 feet tall and also called "Thuda," police said.

He was last wearing a black and gray vest with a Bulls logo, a black and olive jacket, blue jeans and black and white shoes.

He’s known to visit the areas near 19th Street and Sawyer Avenue, and 21st Street and St. Louis Avenue.

Police asked anyone with information to call 911 or detectives at 312-746-8255.